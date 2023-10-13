 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 13, 2023 - Oct 15, 2023

A Bite of Oregon

Taste Oregon in a bite. This weekend we’re taking you on a culinary journey around the state. Come in for a flight of wine and we will include a complimentary tasting of Smokey Blue Cheese from Rogue Creamery, Local Hazelnuts and Hood River Pears paired with our 2019 Tiernan Connor Cellars Pinot Noir.

This bite is offered as a complimentary pairing to your flight. Our flight includes five wines + a seasonal Sangria for $20. While reservations are not required they are appreciated. Our Tasting Room is open Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm -5pm.

Featured Sangria for the Weekend will be our Honeycrisp Apple Sangria!

 

Fee: $20

Celebrate the Fall Bounty!

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable