A Bite of Oregon

Taste Oregon in a bite. This weekend we’re taking you on a culinary journey around the state. Come in for a flight of wine and we will include a complimentary tasting of Smokey Blue Cheese from Rogue Creamery, Local Hazelnuts and Hood River Pears paired with our 2019 Tiernan Connor Cellars Pinot Noir.



This bite is offered as a complimentary pairing to your flight. Our flight includes five wines + a seasonal Sangria for $20. While reservations are not required they are appreciated. Our Tasting Room is open Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm -5pm.



Featured Sangria for the Weekend will be our Honeycrisp Apple Sangria!

Fee: $20