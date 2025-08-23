 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:Aug 23, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

9th Annual Lobster Boil

We’re thrilled to welcome you to one of our most anticipated events of the year—
The 2025 Lobster Boil at Soléna Estate!

Saturday, August 23rd | 6:00–8:00 PM
Domaine Danielle Laurent Vineyard

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening featuring fresh Maine lobster prepared on-site by Chef Paul, thoughtfully paired with a selection of our estate wines. Dine al fresco with fellow wine lovers while taking in panoramic views of the vineyard during golden hour.

Whether you’ve attended before or are joining us for the first time, this is one of those events that brings our community together in the best way—through great food, exceptional wine, and genuine hospitality.

Only 20 spots remain, and this event always sells out—
We would love to see you there.

 

Fee: $165

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
