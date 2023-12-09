97116 Art Show

“A grab and go art show” - sounds like thieves in the making, and maybe it is. The 97116 Art Show has been a staple in Forest Grove every November since 2018. Covid caused it to go virtual for two years, but last year the show was back in full swing. The live band that performed during the opening night literally had visitors dancing as they shopped. This year the event will be held at 2032 Pacific Ave, occupied by Gann Brothers Printing and Artingales, with opening night on Friday November 17th from 6-10pm. Music by Pluto Roux, and just to warm up the scene even more Vex will offer cocktails, and Ridgewalker Brewing will offer a special 97116 Art Show Brew. Visit 97116artshow.com for more information. There is no cost to stop by and view these amazing small works of art, including flat for hanging on a wall or three dimensional for displaying. More than 100 participants will exhibit up to four pieces each with additional cards and prints available. And as if this wasn’t enough to encourage a visit, the organization also sponsors a charity with a portion of the proceeds.



This year Hope Community Network will receive funds from the 97116 Art Show. Hope Community Network is a Forest Grove, 501c3 non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused people find a place to live. This organization also won a grant this year from the City of Forest Grove and Metro Council’s Community Enhancement Program. Their plan is to develop a home in Forest Grove that can house several people in need of housing and provide support to them for other issues until they are able to manage their own household and can move on. Finding a place to rent for this venture in Forest Grove has been difficult. If you know of any willing landlords please send them to HCN. In the meantime, they have a dedicated team of volunteers who offer support for lots of little things affecting unhoused people in the area including: paying to get a car out of the tow yard as it was a persons home, helping fill out and send important documents needed for a person to receive disability, providing a hotel room for a few nights for a woman and her child fleeing a domestic violence situation, and more. To find out more about HCN or make a donation visit hopecomnet.square.site. “We are so happy to have the 97116 Art Show sponsor us again this year. These funds really do go a long way in helping people who are less fortunate, and the funds stay in Forest Grove.” reports Hope Kramer, treasurer of Hope Community Network.



The opening night is a buzzing event full of chatter, music, and a feeling of urgency to pick your piece before someone else does. If that sounds like a bit too much for you, the other viewing days are much more relaxed “art gallery” feeling days where visitors can peruse the aisles of art at a leisurely pace and hopefully land on the perfect piece. Saturday and Sunday, November 18th and 19th, the Art Show is open from noon to 4pm.



“Visitors are likely to be surprised by the overwhelming variety of amazing art produced by these local artists. With inclusivity as one of the show’s main goals, we take pride in exhibiting artists of all ages and skill levels.” Says April Hoff, director of Artingales, this year's host space in conjunction with Gann Bros. Printing. All pieces are limited to 12-inch dimensions, creating affordable portable art for yourself or holiday gift giving. Oh, and don’t forget to visit the adult only, naughty room for art of a more adult nature. You may feel like you just got away with something after you buy a piece of original art at this year's show.

Fee: $free