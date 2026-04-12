8th Annual Women in Wine Conference

Women in Wine Oregon Conference 2026

June 11, 2026 | The Allison Inn & Spa | Newberg, OR

Join us for the 8th Annual Women in Wine Oregon Conference—a premier gathering of women and allies across the wine industry for a day of learning, connection, and inspiration.





WHY YOU SHOULD JOIN US

Gain insight from leading female wine professionals, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry trailblazers. Whether you're looking to grow your career, expand your network, or be inspired by powerful voices in wine, this conference delivers.



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What you can expect by attending:



-Grow your leadership skills with dynamic sessions



-Connect with over 200 women from across the wine industry



-Enjoy a luxury experience in Oregon wine country​​





​WHAT YOU'LL EXPERIENCE

From inspiring keynotes to real-talk panel discussions, this year’s agenda is packed with actionable takeaways.





-Keynotes from industry trailblazers



-Interactive workshops



-Networking and community experiences



-Good wine, good people, and a swag bag



MORE THAN A CONFERENCE

Explore our curated lineup of experiences during the event.



Makers Market featuring local artisans and women-owned brands!



Back by popular demand, we launched our first women Makers Market at the conference last year. Peruse over a dozen female owned and led artists and makers at the conference.



Wine Wall featuring surprise bottles, and plenty of fun!



Try your luck at our Wine Wall, where every pull is a surprise. Discover hidden gems, local favorites, and special bottles donated by women-led wineries and industry partners — all while supporting the future of women in wine.

Fee: $315