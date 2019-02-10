8th Annual Valentine's Wine Loop

Visit Alloro Vineyard during the 8th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop for a special flight showcasing side-by-side vintages of ‘Riservata’ Pinot Noir! Producing just 12 barrels each vintage, this wine is Estate grown and a special barrel select blend crafted to capture additional weight, body, texture, and complexity while showcasing our estate’s distinctive personality. And take home a beautiful rose for your Love!



$20/person - waived with three bottle purchase. Complimentary for Members

