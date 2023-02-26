80s Pinot Prom!

Relive the magic of 1980's prom at Brooks! We'll have a photo booth, 80s jams playing, and disco lights flashing. Dressing up in your 80s best is strongly encouraged!



This prom is all about Pinot Noir. Choose from Pinot Noir flights, each paired with a complimentary bite made by Chef Norma. For every flight ordered, you'll receive a raffle card to enter to win a $100 Brooks gift card!



Please note that reservations are required. Reserve your table in Tock.