 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/
All Dates:Feb 25, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 26, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

80s Pinot Prom!

Relive the magic of 1980's prom at Brooks! We'll have a photo booth, 80s jams playing, and disco lights flashing. Dressing up in your 80s best is strongly encouraged!

This prom is all about Pinot Noir. Choose from Pinot Noir flights, each paired with a complimentary bite made by Chef Norma. For every flight ordered, you'll receive a raffle card to enter to win a $100 Brooks gift card!

Please note that reservations are required. Reserve your table in Tock.

Relive the magic of 1980's prom at Brooks!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable