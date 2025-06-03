Location: The Allison Inn & Spa Map: 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97123 Website: https://www.womeninwineoregon.com/conference All Dates: Jun 3, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm



7th Annual Women in Wine Oregon Conference

The highly anticipated 7th Annual Women in Wine Conference is set to take place on June 3, 2025, at The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, OR. This annual event brings together inspiring women across the wine industry for a day of education, empowerment, and networking.



Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg, Oregon

Registration opens: 8am

Conference: 9am - 4:00pm

Happy Hour: 4-5pm



Early bird tickets are now on sale at a discounted rate, with a limited number available. Women in Wine members receive an exclusive price of $195, while non-member early bird tickets are $230. Prices increase after March 15, so attendees are encouraged to secure their spot early.



The conference offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights from trailblazers in the field, and foster meaningful relationships within the wine community. With over 240 Women in Wine members, the event and organization continue to expand as a leading platform for education and empowerment.



About Women in Wine Oregon



Women in Wine Oregon is a membership-based nonprofit organization committed to promoting the inclusion and advancement of female leadership in the wine and beverage industry. Since its inception in 2019, Women in Wine Oregon has been instrumental in supporting long-term growth of women in the industry through ongoing networking events, an annual conference, and a year-long mentorship program. The organization has more than 240 members.



The idea for Women in Wine Oregon was first sparked in 2015 when industry leader Susan Sokol Blosser attended a national conference and recognized the need for a dedicated space to support and elevate women in Oregon’s wine industry. Inspired by the state’s legacy of innovation and collaboration, the organization was founded to provide a platform for mentorship, education, and networking, ensuring that women's voices and leadership are integral to the future of Oregon wine.

Fee: $195+