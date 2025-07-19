6th Annual Pinot Paddle

The Willamette Valley, Oregon's largest wine region, brings the perfect balance of temperature, humidity, soil and river recreation. We are excited to announce that Willamette Riverkeeper will hold its 6th Annual Pinot Paddle the weekend of July 19th - 20th, 2025! Experience a weekend of world-class wines, delicious farm to table Willamette Valley food fare, and two days of paddling on a celebrated National Water Trail.



While Pinot Noir is the Valley’s leading varietal, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and some 75 other varietals are also worthy of attention. Location is the key ingredient with wine, which is also true when it comes to selecting your paddling route and camping spot. We’ve combined the best of both worlds with a weekend itinerary completely unique to our own Willamette Valley AVA.



WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday: A slow and blissful day on the river, meeting new friends and enjoying a paddle on your river from Marine Wallace Park to Grand Island.

Saturday Evening: Wine tasting and appetizers, followed by a riverside catered gourmet meal by Biscuit and Pickles, and live music.

Sunday: Sunrise yoga, catered breakfast, riverside coffee and scenic paddling to St. Paul.



WHERE: Salem to St Paul, on the Willamette Water Trail, camping out on Grand Island in Oregon, and paddling 28 beautiful river miles over two days!



COST: $579 per guest - includes all tasting fees, wine with dinner, a catered meal Saturday evening, a catered Sunday breakfast and lunch to go, ACA event insurance, a Willamette water trail map, live music, your camping, overnight gear shuttled and shuttle transport from and to your vehicle.

This year ALL registered participants will receive a commemorative and river-friendly wine glass!

