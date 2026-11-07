6th Annual Hillsboro Downtown Sip & Shop

🍷 Your Favorite Downtown Tradition Is Back and Better Than Ever 🛍️



On Saturday, November 7 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM, Historic Downtown Hillsboro comes alive for Sip & Shop 2026, a festive self-guided stroll through the heart of the district featuring over a dozen local wineries, cideries, breweries, and mocktail makers, live music, carolers, holiday shopping, and a dining guide packed with specials from local restaurants and food carts.



This is the event that turns a November Saturday into something you'll be talking about all season. Grab your glass, explore at your own pace, and discover why this beloved Downtown tradition keeps drawing over 150 guests year after year.



Four Soaking Stations with mini-snacks are set up along the route to keep you fueled between sips. Check in at Colours Art Supply or LaHaie's to get your passport and start your adventure.



Here’s how the Sip & Shop Passport works:



> You’ll be directed to pick up your passport map, Swag bag including restaurant specials and more, and tasting glass* (While supplies last) at one of two check-in locations

Sip, stroll & shop your way between 2nd and 4th Avenue and Washington to Lincoln, featuring 15+ retail locations, discovering wine, cider, and zero-proof tastings all along Main Street and beyond. Snack at four soaking stations placed along your stroll. Select merchants may offer special promotions during your visit.

Visit the retailers and restaurants noted on the passport and collect stamps at a minimum of seven shops. No retail purchase required. Our intent is to introduce you to some of the key contributors who make and keep Historic Downtown great.

Drop your completed passport at any participating retail location. Completed passports will be collected and raffle drawings for themed gift baskets valued between $30 – $70.

Wine Concierge Service will whisk your purchases off to designated pickup spots so you can keep sipping and shopping worry-free



Check-In Locations - Check-In begins at 3:00PM, Final Check-In at 6:15PM



LaHaie’s at 277 E Main Street

Colours Art at 270 E Main Street



Date: Saturday, November 7



This Year's Participating Pourers:



3 Goats Vineyard

Bull Run Cider

Patton Valley Wines

Dion Vineyards

2 Towns Cider

Résolu Cellars

DAnu Winery

Helvetia Winery

Chris James Cellars

La Randonnée

Flipturn Cellars

Scotch Church Road Vineyard

Parra Wine Co.

Urban River Spirits

Apolloni Vineyards



This year, proceeds benefit The Family Peace Center of Washington County, so every ticket you purchase supports something truly meaningful in our community.



Tickets are available now, and early bird pricing won't last. Grab yours before November 1st and save, then gather your crew, sip and shop throughout the day and stay for dinner at one of our many delicious dining spots in Historic Downtown Hillsboro.



Shout to our Community Sponsors: Le'Stuff, Lithtex Printing

💸 Refund Policy - Stuff happens! Ticket cancellations before

Nov. 4 are eligible for a refund.



Questions? Contact the Sip & Shop Team:

> Sandie Nelson, Le'Stuff Antique Mall 503-860-3663

> Kathleen Floistad, Cedar Street Antiques/ Le'Stuff Antique Mall 503-780-0785

>>Kathie Nelson, Résolu Cellars 503-803-9270

Fee: $18.50-$25