5th Annual CdT Winemaker Dinner

Join us for a night dedicated to everything at the heart of our winery; Community, great food and wine & love. We are partnering up with Jody Kropf, the executive chef, and proprietor of Red Hills Market and Red Hills Kitchen at the Atticus, to create an imaginative menu paired with our favorite Coeur de Terre wines. Throughout the night there will be poetry readings from our owners’, Scott and Lisa, favorite collections. This intimate dinner has limited seating, so please purchase tickets by March 1st. We hope you can join us for this special event.



Tickets: $120 per person | Club: $95 per person Please call us at 503-883-4111 or email event@cdtvineyard.com to secure your seat.