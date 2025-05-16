|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/events/Oak-Knoll-Anniversary-Weekend
55th Anniversary Celebration! 🎉🍷
Join us as we celebrate 55 incredible years with our BIGGEST SALE of the YEAR on EVERY WINE* in our collection!
Stock Up for Weddings, Gatherings & Celebrations!
📅 This Weekend Only – May 16-18, 2025
🚗 Clean out your trunk or bring your truck!
Exclusive Discounts:
🔹 Non-Members: 20% off bottles & cases
🔹 Members (Bronze, Silver, Gold): 35% off bottles & cases
🔹 Platinum Members: 55% off bottles & cases
(*Excludes Library & already discounted wines. All wines can be mixed or matched.)
Plan Your Visit:
📍 Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18, 2025
🍷 Tastings Available from 11 AM – 4 PM
💰 Tasting Fee: $15 per person (Members and guests enjoy complimentary tastings!)
🎶 Live Music by The Giantess
🔹 Reservations Highly Recommended for Tastings!
Come raise a glass with us and toast to 55 amazing years of Oak Knoll Winery! 🥂
