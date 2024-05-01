|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://anichecellars.orderport.net/wines/Case-Sale
|All Dates:
50% Off Anniversary Case Sale
Members will have the chance to stock up on our wines at a 50% discount!
May 1st-19th, members receive a 50% discount on select wines by the case. Stay tuned to see limited release wines each week, and check out our staff pick cases, available until sold out!
Not a member yet? Sign up for our wine club to get your half-off member price at the link in bio!
Order your 6-bottle increment wines online at the link in bio, or in-person Wednesday-Sunday from 12-6pm
The shelves are stocked! Our 50% off Case Sale is just around the corner!