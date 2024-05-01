50% Off Anniversary Case Sale

Members will have the chance to stock up on our wines at a 50% discount!⁠

⁠

May 1st-19th, members receive a 50% discount on select wines by the case. Stay tuned to see limited release wines each week, and check out our staff pick cases, available until sold out!⁠

⁠

Not a member yet? Sign up for our wine club to get your half-off member price at the link in bio!⁠

⁠

Order your 6-bottle increment wines online at the link in bio, or in-person Wednesday-Sunday from 12-6pm