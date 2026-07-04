4th of July Party! Live Music by Generator!

Come join us from Noon to 6pm to celebrate not only USA’s 250th Birthday, but ALSO the anniversary of the day Salem’s FAVORITE neurosurgeon got his US Citizenship ON the 4th of July 51 years ago! We’ll have food available (What’s more USA than pizza, and what’s more Cuban than Dominoes?! We couldn’t resist!) Grab your friends and family and rock out with GENERATOR, the Northwest’s favorite vocal rock band, from 1-5pm!

Fee: $15