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Location:Cubanisimo Vineyards
Map:1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 588-1763
Email:vino@cubanisimovineyards.com
Website:https://cubanisimovineyards.com/event/fourth-of-july-party/
All Dates:Jul 4, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

4th of July Party! Live Music by Generator!

Come join us from Noon to 6pm to celebrate not only USA’s 250th Birthday, but ALSO the anniversary of the day Salem’s FAVORITE neurosurgeon got his US Citizenship ON the 4th of July 51 years ago! We’ll have food available (What’s more USA than pizza, and what’s more Cuban than Dominoes?! We couldn’t resist!) Grab your friends and family and rock out with GENERATOR, the Northwest’s favorite vocal rock band, from 1-5pm!

 

Fee: $15

Live Music! Wine! Pizza!

Cubanisimo Vineyards
Cubanisimo Vineyards 97304 1754 Best Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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