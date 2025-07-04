 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=4th-of-july--1718661535--437
All Dates:Jul 4, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

4th of July at YVV

Our shady deck will be open for wine tasting and charcuterie, plus BYO Picnic to our grassy lawn where you can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle, toss some cornhole, and relax in an adirondack chair!

Our self-guided hiking trails will be open 11am-3pm, just be sure to book your reservation for a glass or flight for after!


Make your reservation on Tock!

Celebrate Independence Day at Yamhill Valley Vineyards!

