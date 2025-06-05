4th of July at YVV

Our shady deck will be open for wine tasting and charcuterie, plus BYOPicnic to our grassy lawn where you can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle, toss some cornhole, and relax in an adirondack chair!



Our self-guided hiking trails will be open 11am-3pm, just be sure to book your reservation for a glass or flight for after!





Make your reservation on Tock!