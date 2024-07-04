4th of July at YVV

Celebrate Independence Day at Yamhill Valley Vineyards!



Our shady deck will be open for wine tasting and charcuterie, plus BYOPicnic to our grassy lawn where you can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle, toss some cornhole, and relax in an adirondack chair!



Our self-guided hiking trails will be open 10:30am-3pm, just be sure to book your reservation for a glass or flight for after!





Make your reservation on Tock!