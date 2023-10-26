 Calendar Home
4th Annual Online Auction to Fund Education

The Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) is seeking bidders for its 4th annual online auction to support education. Funds raised will be used for scholarships for the next cohort of AHIVOY vineyard stewards, facilitating their journey within the wine industry. All proceeds from the auction will play a pivotal role in helping these aspiring stewards advance in their careers and education. Bids will be accepted online from midnight, 26 to 11:59 pm, 28 October 2023 PDT.

Among the items offered are :
• An Exclusive Tasting Experience for four at Adelsheim
• The Corazón X Parra Wine Co. Auction Package including a mixed case of Parra Wine Co. Selections and a Tasting for 4 at CORAZÓN Wine Bar in Corvallis
• An Intimate Cramoisi Culinary and Wine Pairing Experience for four
• A walking tour and tasting at Orchard House Vineyard
• A Celebration of Culinary Excellence at Epilogue Kitchen
• A Morning Vineyard Hike and Tasting at Winderlea’s Estate

Learn to bid at https://ahivoy2023.ggo.bid/bidding/take-tour
Then bid at https://ahivoy2023.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

About AHIVOY: Founded in 2019 and led by successful Latino wine professionals, the Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad (AHIVOY) provides education and professional development opportunities to vineyard stewards in the Oregon wine industry. In partnership with Chemeketa Community College and Linfield University, AHIVOY developed a wine industry professional training curriculum to further technical grape and wine knowledge while also creating awareness of potential career, entrepreneurial, and leadership opportunities in the wine industry. AHIVOY is a 501(c)(3) organization. Visit the website at ahivoyoregon.org for more information.


