40 Years of Winemaking Dinner with Joe Dobbes

We are thrilled to invite you to a truly special and rare occasion — a celebration of Joe Dobbes' 40th anniversary in the wine industry!



Join us for an intimate evening at The Orchard House Estate Vineyard as we honor his remarkable journey through four decades of passion, perseverance, and winemaking excellence.



This exclusive event is more than a celebration. Enjoy a four course dinner by Compass Craft Catering thoughtfully paired with wines from “past and present”. Throughout dinner Joe will be sharing the stories behind each wine and chapter of winemaking that has shaped his career and the Oregon wine industry itself.



Featured Winery Tastings:

You’ll taste through a hand-selected lineup of wines from past and present touching on each chapter of Joe’s storied career, including:

- Weingut Tesch – Nahe, Germany

- Elk Cove Vineyards – Yamhill-Carlton, Willamette Valley

- Domaine des Comtes Lafon – Meursault, Burgundy

- Domaine G. Roumier - Chambolle-Musigny , Burgundy

- Hinman / Silvan Ridge – Willamette Valley, Oregon

- Willamette Valley Vineyards – Willamette Valley, Oregon

- Dobbes Family Estate – Dundee, Willamette Valley

- Iterum Wines (Joe’s current passion project) Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley



Event Details:

- The Orchard House - 5917 Orchard Heights Rd NW Salem, OR 97304

- Sunday, September 7th

- 4:00 PM reception followed by seated dinner

- Tickets: $200 per person – includes wine paired dinner and gratuity

- Limited seating available — early RSVP is strongly encouraged

- Iterum Wines available for purchase to takeaway after dinner



Dietary Restrictions?

Dinner menu coming soon... Please email patricia@iterum.wine with any allergies or dietary needs. All requests must be submitted by August 27th so we can do our best to accommodate.



This celebration is a one-of-a-kind gathering for those who appreciate the artistry and history behind every bottle. We hope you’ll join us in raising a glass to the legacy, and future, of Joe Dobbes.

Fee: $200