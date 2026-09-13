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Location:Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate
Map:8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, Oregon 97392
Phone: (503) 588-9463
Email:info@wvv.com
Website:https://www.wvv.com/event/35th-annual-oregon-grape-stomp-championship-harvest-celebration/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sep 13, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

35th Annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship

Enjoy a day at the winery watching the 35th Annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship & Harvest Celebration on Saturday, September 12th, or Sunday, September 13th, from 11 am – 6 pm at the Estate in the Salem Hills. Enjoy a relaxing day at the vineyard with wine, a special food menu, a costume contest, grape stomping and live music until 5 pm.

This ticket is for General Admission. If you wish to participate, please book the Grape Stomp Competition for adults or the Kids Grape Stomp Competition for kids under 12 and their adult partner.

Please note that general admission is not required for designated drivers and guests under 21.

General Admission:
$35 per person, or $25 for Wine Club Members or Owners and $20 for Owners who are Club Members.

Each Ticket Includes:
• $15 wine bottle credit
• Curated wine flight
• Access to festivities, including live music and watching the stomping competitions

 

Fee: $35 per person, or $25 for Wine Club Members or Owners and $20 for Owners who are Club Members.

Enjoy a relaxing day at the vineyard with wine, a special food menu, a costume contest, grape stomping and live music until 5 pm.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate
Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate 97392 8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, Oregon 97392
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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