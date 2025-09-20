 Calendar Home
Location:Estate in the Salem Hills
Map:8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
Phone: 503-588-9463
Email:dee.piceno@wvv.com
Website:https://www.wvv.com/events/34th-Annual-Oregon-Grape-Stomp
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 - Sep 21, 2025 Event will be held from 11 AM - 6PM on both days

34th Annual Oregon Grape Stomp/Harvest Celebration

Please join us for the 34th Annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship & Harvest Celebration on Saturday, September 20th and Sunday, September 21st from 11am - 6pm at the Estate in the Salem Hills.

Enjoy an exciting day at the vineyard with wine, a special food menu, a costume contest, grape stomping and live music. Visit us online to purchase a stomping time or general admission tickets. Please note that general admission is not required for designated drivers and guests under the age of 21.

General Admission is $35 per person, $25 for Wine Club Members or Owners and $20 for Owners who are active club members.

General Admission Includes:
• $15 Wine Bottle Credit
• Curated Wine Flight
• Access to live music and to watch the stomping competitions

Tickets for the Grape Stomp Competition are $80 per team, or $60 for Owners and Club Members. These tickets include a chance to win the grand prize (must select a time with your reservation), a $30 wine bottle credit, two curated wine flights, access to live music and event admission.

Entry into the Kids Grape Stomp Competition is free for kids ages 12 and under with a parent present. Children must be partnered with a parent or adult. Please note that limited space is available and tickets are booking quickly. The Kids Grape Stomp will take place at 12:15 pm each day of the event.

 

