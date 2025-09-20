|Location:
|Estate in the Salem Hills
|Map:
|8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
|Phone:
|503-588-9463
|Email:
|dee.piceno@wvv.com
|Website:
|https://www.wvv.com/events/34th-Annual-Oregon-Grape-Stomp
|All Dates:
34th Annual Oregon Grape Stomp/Harvest Celebration
Please join us for the 34th Annual Oregon Grape Stomp Championship & Harvest Celebration on Saturday, September 20th and Sunday, September 21st from 11am - 6pm at the Estate in the Salem Hills.
Enjoy an exciting day at the vineyard with wine, a special food menu, a costume contest, grape stomping and live music. Visit us online to purchase a stomping time or general admission tickets. Please note that general admission is not required for designated drivers and guests under the age of 21.
General Admission is $35 per person, $25 for Wine Club Members or Owners and $20 for Owners who are active club members.
General Admission Includes:
• $15 Wine Bottle Credit
• Curated Wine Flight
• Access to live music and to watch the stomping competitions
Tickets for the Grape Stomp Competition are $80 per team, or $60 for Owners and Club Members. These tickets include a chance to win the grand prize (must select a time with your reservation), a $30 wine bottle credit, two curated wine flights, access to live music and event admission.
Entry into the Kids Grape Stomp Competition is free for kids ages 12 and under with a parent present. Children must be partnered with a parent or adult. Please note that limited space is available and tickets are booking quickly. The Kids Grape Stomp will take place at 12:15 pm each day of the event.
Enjoy an exciting day at the vineyard with wine, a special food menu, contests, and more!