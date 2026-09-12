|Location:
|Bjornson Vineyard
|Map:
|3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5036873016
|Email:
|nancy@bjornsonwine.com
|Website:
|https://bjornsonwine.com/upcoming-events/
|All Dates:
2nd Saturday Food Truck
Cajun Papa’s is a guest favorite and will be at the Estate tasting room for our 2nd Saturday series!
Gluten-free and vegetarian options available.
Walk-ins welcomed, or book a reservation so we know you’re coming.
Note: By the glass and/or bottle service only after 5 PM.
Cajun Papa’s is a guest favorite and will be at the Estate tasting room for our 2nd Saturday series!