 Calendar Home
Location:Bjornson Vineyard
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5036873016
Email:nancy@bjornsonwine.com
Website:https://bjornsonwine.com/upcoming-events/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2nd Saturday Food Truck

Cajun Papa’s is a guest favorite and will be at the Estate tasting room for our 2nd Saturday series!

Gluten-free and vegetarian options available.
Walk-ins welcomed, or book a reservation so we know you’re coming.
Note: By the glass and/or bottle service only after 5 PM.

Cajun Papa’s is a guest favorite and will be at the Estate tasting room for our 2nd Saturday series!

Bjornson Vineyard
Bjornson Vineyard 97304 3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable