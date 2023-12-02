Location: Abbey Road Farm Map: 10501 NE Abbey Road, Carlton, OR 97111 Phone: 503.687.3100 Email: info@abbeyroadfarm.com Website: http://https://abbeyroadfarm.com/winewalk.html All Dates: Nov 24, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Nov 25, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Nov 26, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 1, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 2, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 3, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 8, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 9, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 10, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 15, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 16, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 17, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm



2nd Annual Holiday Lights Wine Walk

Join us for an evening on the farm with spectacular holiday lights. Check in to our tasting room and grab a glass of wine then head out for the farm loop tour with holiday lights galore. Walk through our Goat Barn, Vineyard Overlook, Poultry Pasture, Tool Shed, Silo Garden and Pig Pasture that will all be decked out with holiday lights. Ferttie's BBQ will be on-site serving up some delicious BBQ for dinner. Don't forget to make a pit stop at our trailer for some warm treats and candy canes!



$5 for any walker 5+.



Support your favorite local charity! Proceeds from each weekend will be donated.

November 24-26 - Wine Country Pride

December 1-3 - Yamhill Community Action Partnership

December 8-10 - McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity

December 15-17 - With Courage

