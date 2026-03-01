2nd Annual Bear Creek Wine Trail Festival

Join us March 28th for the 2nd annual Bear Creek Wine Trail Festival at Belle Fiore Estate Winery. Get ready to sip on delicious wines, soak up the beautiful vineyard views, meet the Bear Creek Wine Trail representatives, and help welcome two new wineries to the wine trail; Anchor Valley and Ravissant Cellars.

Attendees will receive a complimentary wine glass, 7 wine samples, and a wine trail passport valid for one year after the event to use at their leisure at all 13 of the Bear Creek Wine Trail tasting rooms. This in-person event is a must-visit for wine enthusiasts looking to discover new flavors and unwind in a picturesque setting. This event sold out last year, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to taste some of the finest wines the region has to offer.

Additional wine and food will be available for purchase.

Music will be provided by Jason Wolverton from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM and Jon Galfano from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

Wineries:

Anchor Valley • Belle Fiore Estate and Winery • Dana Campbell Vineyards • DANCIN Vineyards • Grizzly Peak Winery • Hummingbird Estate • Naumes Suncrest Winery • Paschal Winery Pebblestone Cellars • Ravissant Cellars • Stoneriver Vineyards • Trium Wines Weisinger Family Winery

Fee: $50