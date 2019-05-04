|Location:
|Ponzi Vineyards

|19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140

|503-628-1227

|http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/2GV-Seminar

2GV Wine Seminar
Enjoy an exclusive seminar with the second generation vintners of Elk Cove Vineyards, Ponzi Vineyards and Sokol Blosser Winery. Sample wines from three winemakers, three estate-grown vineyards, and three different AVAs. Then taste the 2GV Pinot Noir, a blend produced collaboratively by the three winemakers.
Fee: $70 per guest, $50 per member