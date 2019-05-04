 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Website:http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/2GV-Seminar
All Dates:May 4, 2019

2GV Wine Seminar

Enjoy an exclusive seminar with the second generation vintners of Elk Cove Vineyards, Ponzi Vineyards and Sokol Blosser Winery. Sample wines from three winemakers, three estate-grown vineyards, and three different AVAs. Then taste the 2GV Pinot Noir, a blend produced collaboratively by the three winemakers.

 Fee: $70 per guest, $50 per member

Ponzi Vineyards
Ponzi Vineyards 19500 19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

