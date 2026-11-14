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Location:R. Stuart & Co. Winery
Map:845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5034726990
Email:susanne@rstuartandco.com
Website:https://rstuartandco.com/product/harvest-open-house-2026/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

25th Anniversary Harvest Open House

You're invited to our 25th Anniversary Harvest Open House! Come celebrate a successful 2026 vintage with plenty of wine, food, and good company. We'll be releasing several new single vineyard Pinot noirs, as well as pouring exclusive library wines. With it being the last day of our Harvest Sale, it's the perfect chance to select your holiday wines at a great price.

R. Stuart's wine portfolio will be available for tasting, including sparkling, white, Pinot, and port style wines
Deliciously paired bites to our wines from Compass Craft Catering
• Club Members: earn 30% off when you purchase 6+ bottles
• Non-Club Customers: earn 10% off when purchase 6+ bottles, and 20% with 12+!

• $30 tasting fee for general public
• Wine Club Members: Log in to your account to secure your complimentary club tickets, up to 6.

 

Fee: $General Admission: $30, Club Admission: Free up to 6 tickets

You're invited to Harvest Open House! Come celebrate a successful vintage with plenty of wine, food, and good company. We're releasing new single vineyard Pinot noirs and pouring exclusive library wines. With it being the last day of our Harvest Sale, it's the perfect chance to sip before you shop.

R. Stuart & Co. Winery
R. Stuart & Co. Winery 97128 845 NE 5th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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