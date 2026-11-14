25th Anniversary Harvest Open House

You're invited to our 25th Anniversary Harvest Open House! Come celebrate a successful 2026 vintage with plenty of wine, food, and good company. We'll be releasing several new single vineyard Pinot noirs, as well as pouring exclusive library wines. With it being the last day of our Harvest Sale, it's the perfect chance to select your holiday wines at a great price.



R. Stuart's wine portfolio will be available for tasting, including sparkling, white, Pinot, and port style wines

Deliciously paired bites to our wines from Compass Craft Catering

• Club Members: earn 30% off when you purchase 6+ bottles

• Non-Club Customers: earn 10% off when purchase 6+ bottles, and 20% with 12+!



• $30 tasting fee for general public

• Wine Club Members: Log in to your account to secure your complimentary club tickets, up to 6.

Fee: $General Admission: $30, Club Admission: Free up to 6 tickets