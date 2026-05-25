25th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 25 years of Maryhill Winery Memorial Day Weekend at our scenic Goldendale winery overlooking the Columbia River Gorge. Join us Saturday through Monday for a festive weekend featuring live music on the terrace with Matt Brown (Saturday & Sunday 1–4 PM, Monday 1–3 PM), award-winning Washington wines, BBQ specials, bocce, lawn games, and special mixed case pricing all weekend long. Relax on our Tuscan-inspired terrace, enjoy wines by the glass, bottle, or tasting flight, and celebrate 25 years of wine, views, and hospitality with us in the Gorge.