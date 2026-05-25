|Location:
|Maryhill Winery
|Map:
|9774 HWY 14, Goldendale, WA 98620
|Phone:
|509-773-1976
|Email:
|info@maryhillwinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maryhillwinery.com/
|All Dates:
25th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate 25 years of Maryhill Winery Memorial Day Weekend at our scenic Goldendale winery overlooking the Columbia River Gorge. Join us Saturday through Monday for a festive weekend featuring live music on the terrace with Matt Brown (Saturday & Sunday 1–4 PM, Monday 1–3 PM), award-winning Washington wines, BBQ specials, bocce, lawn games, and special mixed case pricing all weekend long. Relax on our Tuscan-inspired terrace, enjoy wines by the glass, bottle, or tasting flight, and celebrate 25 years of wine, views, and hospitality with us in the Gorge.
Join us in celebrating Maryhill Winery's 25th Anniversary