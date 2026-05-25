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Location:Maryhill Winery
Map:9774 HWY 14, Goldendale, WA 98620
Phone: 509-773-1976
Email:info@maryhillwinery.com
Website:https://www.maryhillwinery.com/
All Dates:May 23, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
May 24, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
May 25, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

25th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 25 years of Maryhill Winery Memorial Day Weekend at our scenic Goldendale winery overlooking the Columbia River Gorge. Join us Saturday through Monday for a festive weekend featuring live music on the terrace with Matt Brown (Saturday & Sunday 1–4 PM, Monday 1–3 PM), award-winning Washington wines, BBQ specials, bocce, lawn games, and special mixed case pricing all weekend long. Relax on our Tuscan-inspired terrace, enjoy wines by the glass, bottle, or tasting flight, and celebrate 25 years of wine, views, and hospitality with us in the Gorge.

Join us in celebrating Maryhill Winery's 25th Anniversary

Maryhill Winery
Maryhill Winery 98620 9774 HWY 14, Goldendale, WA 98620
May (2026)
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