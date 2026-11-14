25 Years of Legal Zin Barrel Tasting

Celebrating 25 years of making Legal Zin - taste the first, the current, and what’s next from the barrel. We’re joined by our colleague winemakers at Ermisch Cellars, Lava Terrace, and Lazy Z tasting their wines - barrel and bottled.



With your admission :

* A keepsake 25 years of Legal Zin crystal stemless wine glass

* Eight tasting tickets

* One ¾-ounce wine taste per ticket

* Limited Seating, this will mostly be a mingling, standing, and sampling event. The event will be inside our winery.

* There will also be outside seating on our patio with our fire pit to cozy around.

* Tickets are $30 and $35 the day of the event

* Tickets are non-refundable

* 21 and over

* Beer, soft-drinks, food and wine bottles (for here or to go) available for purchase

Fee: $30