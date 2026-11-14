|Location:
|Maragas Winery
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
|Phone:
|5415465464
|Email:
|dj@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|http://15523 SW Hwy 97
|All Dates:
25 Years of Legal Zin Barrel Tasting
Celebrating 25 years of making Legal Zin - taste the first, the current, and what’s next from the barrel. We’re joined by our colleague winemakers at Ermisch Cellars, Lava Terrace, and Lazy Z tasting their wines - barrel and bottled.
With your admission :
* A keepsake 25 years of Legal Zin crystal stemless wine glass
* Eight tasting tickets
* One ¾-ounce wine taste per ticket
* Limited Seating, this will mostly be a mingling, standing, and sampling event. The event will be inside our winery.
* There will also be outside seating on our patio with our fire pit to cozy around.
* Tickets are $30 and $35 the day of the event
* Tickets are non-refundable
* 21 and over
* Beer, soft-drinks, food and wine bottles (for here or to go) available for purchase
Fee: $30
25 years of Legal Zin - taste the first, current, & what’s next from the barrel. Also tasting their wines, winemakers from Ermisch Cellars, Lava Terrace, and Lazy Z