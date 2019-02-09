|Location:
|Isenhower Cellars
|Map:
|3471 Pranger Rd., Walla Walla, WA 99362
|Phone:
|5095267896
|Email:
|info@isenhowercellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.isenhowercellars.com
|All Dates:
20th Anniversary Port Release
During the past 20 years, owners Brett and Denise Isenhower built a winery, opened satellite tasting rooms, sold thousands of cases of wine, and collected multiple winemaking awards. Next month, the Isenhower team will say "Cheers to 20 Years" with a special wine release.
The wine will be released in the Walla Walla winery, along with Isenhower Cellars satellite tasting rooms in Woodinville and Leavenworth.
On February 9 and 10, the Isenhower team will release a much-anticipated 20th Anniversary Port.