20th Anniversary Celebration

We’re celebrating.



2025 marks 20 years of planting, growing, harvesting, hosting, pouring, and celebrating on this spectacular corner of the earth we call Fairsing Vineyard.



Join us for a weekend celebration Saturday and Sunday, November 22 and 23, to toast Fairsing’s 20th Anniversary in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.



Enjoy a casual walk-through-style wine tasting complemented by seasonal light bites from Chef Dustin Joseph of Biscuit & Pickles.



To properly toast the 20-year milestone, Fairsing will showcase the newly released 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc among its estate wines.



Saturday, November 22, includes local raptor rescue, Wings Over Wine, and their ambassador birds beginning at 1 pm. Release of rehabilitated Barn Owls planned for 4:30 pm.



The Anniversary Celebration is $20 per person and complimentary for Wine Club members (up to two per membership). Children (under 12) no charge.



Reservations requested.



Connect with our Fairsing Vineyard hospitality team with any questions at 503.560.8266

Fee: $20 per person | Wine Club - complimentary | Children under 12 - no charge