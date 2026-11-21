|Location:
|Shea Wine Cellars & Shea Vineyard
|Map:
|12321 NE Highway 240, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503)241-6527
|Email:
|jamie@sheawinecellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/sheawinecellars/event/620543/2026-november-open-house
|All Dates:
2026 November Open House
We're rekindling a Willamette Valley classic-
and opening our cellar to the public, just like old times.
SATURDAY, November 21st
TIME: 11am-4pm, Open House style
Taste our current releases + bonus pours from our new release wines.
Small bites provided by Good Company Cheese.
Meet the team that makes the wine.
Fee: $40/ticket
We're rekindling a Willamette Valley classic- and opening our cellar to the public, just like old times. SATURDAY, November 21st TIME: 11am-4pm, Open House Taste our current releases + bonus pours from our new release wines. Small bites provided by Good Company Cheese. Meet the team that makes the wine.