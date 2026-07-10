|Location:
|St. Innocent Winery
|Map:
|10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
|All Dates:
2026 Harvest Dinner at St. Innocent Winery
Harvest at St. Innocent Winery always begins with a sparkling wine toast. The first bin of grapes is brought into the winery to be sorted, and we raise a glass to celebrate the success of the growing season and well wishes for the coming weeks. Then, the work begins. Our winemaking team works long hours sorting grapes, filling fermenters and barrels, punching down Pinot Noir tanks, and endlessly cleaning. At the end of a long day, the reward of a hearty meal keeps us focused. And to further keep us focused on the goal of making great wine, we often open some very special bottles. These wines have stories: a particularly great wine made in a difficult vintage, wines that have aged into perfection, wines made with friends no longer with us.
This year, we invite you to join this tradition with a special evening of rare wines, delicious hearty food, and stories about harvest, from our Winemaker himself -and maybe a story or two from Makenzie. We begin your evening with a sparkling wine greeting. Then you'll sit at a communal table for an abundant harvest meal paired with current wines. Special bottles from the library will be woven into the night, and memories will be made. To keep this intimate, only 24 of you can join us. Make your reservation now to secure your place.
Fee: Tickets $185 | WineClub Member Price: $170 (up to two tickets).
Join St. Innocent Winery for a special harvest evening of rare wines, hearty food, and stories from our Winemaker, Mark Vlossak. Begin with a sparkling wine, followed by a communal harvest meal paired with current wines. Special library bottles will be woven into the evening. Only 24 spots are available.