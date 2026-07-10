2026 Harvest Dinner at St. Innocent Winery 

Harvest at St. Innocent Winery always begins with a sparkling wine toast. The first bin of grapes is brought into the winery to be sorted, and we raise a glass to celebrate the success of the growing season and well wishes for the coming weeks. Then, the work begins. Our winemaking team works long hours sorting grapes, filling fermenters and barrels, punching down Pinot Noir tanks, and endlessly cleaning. At the end of a long day, the reward of a hearty meal keeps us focused. And to further keep us focused on the goal of making great wine, we often open some very special bottles. These wines have stories: a particularly great wine made in a difficult vintage, wines that have aged into perfection, wines made with friends no longer with us.