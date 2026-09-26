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Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/615613/september-26-2026-harvest-celebration
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

2026 Harvest Celebration

Join our family and team for our annual celebration of the harvest season!

A progressive tasting event will offer a walk-around tasting of our estate wines, carnival-style games with prizes, live music from Oregon native, Steve Hale, and a harvest menu of hearty bites from Chef Paul of Alchemy Catering. 

Book now to reserve your tickets. 
Alder/ Oak members receive 2 complimentary tickets. 
Walnut members receive 4 complimentary tickets. 
Additional tickets are $50 each.

 

Fee: $50

Join our family and team for our annual celebration of the harvest season!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
September (2026)
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