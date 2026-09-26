|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/615613/september-26-2026-harvest-celebration
|All Dates:
2026 Harvest Celebration
Join our family and team for our annual celebration of the harvest season!
A progressive tasting event will offer a walk-around tasting of our estate wines, carnival-style games with prizes, live music from Oregon native, Steve Hale, and a harvest menu of hearty bites from Chef Paul of Alchemy Catering.
Book now to reserve your tickets.
Alder/ Oak members receive 2 complimentary tickets.
Walnut members receive 4 complimentary tickets.
Additional tickets are $50 each.
Fee: $50
Join our family and team for our annual celebration of the harvest season!