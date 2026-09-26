2026 Harvest Celebration

Join our family and team for our annual celebration of the harvest season!



A progressive tasting event will offer a walk-around tasting of our estate wines, carnival-style games with prizes, live music from Oregon native, Steve Hale, and a harvest menu of hearty bites from Chef Paul of Alchemy Catering.



Book now to reserve your tickets.

Alder/ Oak members receive 2 complimentary tickets.

Walnut members receive 4 complimentary tickets.

Additional tickets are $50 each.

Fee: $50