2026 Columbia Gorge Wine Festival

The third edition of this wine, food, arts, and entertainment event at the Best Western Inn Conference Center on Saturday, May 9th! We’ve invited 16 of the region’s finest winemakers to offer you tastes of their best. You can purchase wine by the taste, the bottle, or the case! Music will be performed throughout the event.



You can park at the Port of Hood River and catch a bus shuttle to the event, which is included with the entrance fee.



Discounted lodging available at the Best Western Hood River Inn.



Participating Wineries:



Capital Call Vintners

Cathedral Ridge

Cork Wine Shop

Double Strand Winery

Garnier Vineyards

Hawkins Cellars

Mt. Hood Winery

Hood Crest Winery and Distillers

Jacob Williams Winery

Le Doubble’ Troubble’

Oak Flat Vineyards

The Pines

Phelps Creek Winery

Ridge of Wonders Winery

Stave and Stone

Fee: $30 advance, $37 door