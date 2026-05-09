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Location:Best Western Inn Conference Center
Map:1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: (541) 387-5713
Email:ed.foundation@hoodriver.k12.or.us
Website:https://hrcef.org/2026/02/11/lets-taste-the-2026-columbia-gorge-wine-festival/
All Dates:May 9, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

2026 Columbia Gorge Wine Festival

The third edition of this wine, food, arts, and entertainment event at the Best Western Inn Conference Center on Saturday, May 9th! We’ve invited 16 of the region’s finest winemakers to offer you tastes of their best. You can purchase wine by the taste, the bottle, or the case! Music will be performed throughout the event.

You can park at the Port of Hood River and catch a bus shuttle to the event, which is included with the entrance fee.

Discounted lodging available at the Best Western Hood River Inn.

Participating Wineries:

Capital Call Vintners
Cathedral Ridge
Cork Wine Shop
Double Strand Winery
Garnier Vineyards
Hawkins Cellars
Mt. Hood Winery
Hood Crest Winery and Distillers
Jacob Williams Winery
Le Doubble’ Troubble’
Oak Flat Vineyards
The Pines
Phelps Creek Winery
Ridge of Wonders Winery
Stave and Stone

 

Fee: $30 advance, $37 door

The third annual Columbia Gorge Wine & Art Festival in Hood River!

Best Western Inn Conference Center
Best Western Inn Conference Center 97031 1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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