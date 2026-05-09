|Location:
|Best Western Inn Conference Center
|Map:
|1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|(541) 387-5713
|Email:
|ed.foundation@hoodriver.k12.or.us
|Website:
|https://hrcef.org/2026/02/11/lets-taste-the-2026-columbia-gorge-wine-festival/
|All Dates:
2026 Columbia Gorge Wine Festival
The third edition of this wine, food, arts, and entertainment event at the Best Western Inn Conference Center on Saturday, May 9th! We’ve invited 16 of the region’s finest winemakers to offer you tastes of their best. You can purchase wine by the taste, the bottle, or the case! Music will be performed throughout the event.
You can park at the Port of Hood River and catch a bus shuttle to the event, which is included with the entrance fee.
Discounted lodging available at the Best Western Hood River Inn.
Participating Wineries:
Capital Call Vintners
Cathedral Ridge
Cork Wine Shop
Double Strand Winery
Garnier Vineyards
Hawkins Cellars
Mt. Hood Winery
Hood Crest Winery and Distillers
Jacob Williams Winery
Le Doubble’ Troubble’
Oak Flat Vineyards
The Pines
Phelps Creek Winery
Ridge of Wonders Winery
Stave and Stone
Fee: $30 advance, $37 door
The third annual Columbia Gorge Wine & Art Festival in Hood River!