2025 Spring Wine Walk! Downtown Forest Grove

The Downtown Forest Grove Wine Walk is a signature event hosted by the Forest Grove Cornelius Chamber of Commerce, inviting wine lovers to explore local businesses while enjoying tastings from some of the best wineries in the region. Held in the heart of historic downtown Forest Grove, this event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to sip, enjoy, and shop, all while discovering local businesses and selecting local wines.



Participants visit various downtown businesses, where they can sample wines and engage with shop owners. Unlike traditional wine festivals, tastings take place one shop at a time, ensuring a leisurely and immersive experience. This event not only supports local wineries and businesses but also encourages community engagement, making it a must-attend celebration of local flavor and hospitality.



Mark your calendar and join us for an afternoon of great wine, local charm, and festive fun!

$30 for 12 tastes!



12PM-5PM Downtown Forest Grove!

Enjoy 12 tastings of your choice from a variety of over 40 local wines.

Fee: $30