Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hill Dr, Portland, OR 97225
Phone: 5039720194
Email:kristy@classicwinesfoundation.com
Website:https://www.classicwinesfoundation.com/salon-de-vin/
All Dates:May 17, 2025 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2025 Salon de Vin

Salon de Vin: A Premier Wine Experience for a Cause
Join us for the fourth annual Salon de Vin, an exclusive evening where world-class wineries take center stage in support of remarkable nonprofits making a difference in our community.
This unforgettable night features:
-A welcome reception to meet esteemed winery representatives
-A gourmet meal and exceptional wines
-Live & online auctions with exclusive offerings
Each dining table will be hosted by a premier winery, showcasing a few very special wine selections. Guests are also encouraged to bring a special bottle to share.
Tickets & tables are available now!
Benefiting: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, and Friends of the Children-Portland.
Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of wine, food, and philanthropy!

 

Fee: $1000

An evening dedicated to celebrating top wineries while making a meaningful impact in our community.

