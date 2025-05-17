2025 Salon de Vin

Salon de Vin: A Premier Wine Experience for a Cause

Join us for the fourth annual Salon de Vin, an exclusive evening where world-class wineries take center stage in support of remarkable nonprofits making a difference in our community.

This unforgettable night features:

-A welcome reception to meet esteemed winery representatives

-A gourmet meal and exceptional wines

-Live & online auctions with exclusive offerings

Each dining table will be hosted by a premier winery, showcasing a few very special wine selections. Guests are also encouraged to bring a special bottle to share.

Tickets & tables are available now!

Benefiting: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth, and Friends of the Children-Portland.

Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of wine, food, and philanthropy!

Fee: $1000