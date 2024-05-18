 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hill Dr, Portland, Oregon 97225
Phone: 503-972-0194
Email:info@classicwinesfoundation.com
Website:http://www.classicwinesfoundation.com
All Dates:May 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2024 Salon de Vin

Join us for the third annual Salon de Vin, where featured wineries take center stage. This exclusive event is your opportunity to gather and celebrate world-class wineries from around the country, in support of extraordinary nonprofits making a difference in our community.

The evening will include a reception to meet the winery representatives, a gourmet meal and live & online auctions.

Each dining table will be hosted by a premier winery that will share its special selections with you. Guests are also invited to bring a special bottle to share.

Single tickets and tables are available.

Nonprofit beneficiaries: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth and Friends of the Children-Portland.

 

Fee: $1250

