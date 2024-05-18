|Location:
|Amaterra Winery
|Map:
|8150 SW Swede Hill Dr, Portland, Oregon 97225
|Phone:
|503-972-0194
|Email:
|info@classicwinesfoundation.com
|Website:
|http://www.classicwinesfoundation.com
|All Dates:
2024 Salon de Vin
Join us for the third annual Salon de Vin, where featured wineries take center stage. This exclusive event is your opportunity to gather and celebrate world-class wineries from around the country, in support of extraordinary nonprofits making a difference in our community.
The evening will include a reception to meet the winery representatives, a gourmet meal and live & online auctions.
Each dining table will be hosted by a premier winery that will share its special selections with you. Guests are also invited to bring a special bottle to share.
Single tickets and tables are available.
Nonprofit beneficiaries: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth and Friends of the Children-Portland.
Fee: $1250