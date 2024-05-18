2024 Salon de Vin

Join us for the third annual Salon de Vin, where featured wineries take center stage. This exclusive event is your opportunity to gather and celebrate world-class wineries from around the country, in support of extraordinary nonprofits making a difference in our community.



The evening will include a reception to meet the winery representatives, a gourmet meal and live & online auctions.



Each dining table will be hosted by a premier winery that will share its special selections with you. Guests are also invited to bring a special bottle to share.



Single tickets and tables are available.



Nonprofit beneficiaries: Metropolitan Family Service, New Avenues for Youth and Friends of the Children-Portland.

Fee: $1250