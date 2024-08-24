 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:Aug 24, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2024 Lobster Boil

We are thrilled to announce the return of one of our most anticipated events of the year. Join us on August 24th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM for an evening of fresh Maine Lobster, delicious wine, and great company, all set against the beautiful backdrop of our Domaine Danielle Laurent vineyard.

We can't wait to see you there and share this special experience with you!

 

Fee: $150 for General Customers and $130 for Club Members

Soléna Estate
Soléna Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
