Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougal Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-second-annual-queer-wine-fest-tickets-633576954727
All Dates:Jun 25, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2023 Second Annual Queer Wine Fest

Join Remy Wines for an immersive wine experience! Meet the winemakers from 19 different wineries featuring wines from Oregon, California and Washington - all wineries featured are queer owned, queer made or queer grown. Discover this network of queer made wine while indulging in a plethora of food pairings from culinary regions around the world and enjoying an evening of live music from Camp Crush!

Bring your picnic blanket and your best friends for an evening you won't forget - all identities encouraged to attend!

 

Fee: $95

A celebration of queer-owned, queer-made, queer-grown wines.

