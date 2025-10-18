2023 Cima & Loma Pinot Release Weekend

Saturday & Sunday - October 18 & 19 from 11am-5pm Two vintages, One Weekend!



Be among the first to taste our highly anticipated 2023 Cima & Loma Single Block Pinot Noirs alongside 2022 vintages in side-by-side comparison. Paired with wood-fired seasonal bites for the complete sensory journey. This is an elevated tasting experience you don’t want to miss!



RSVP required.



Non-Members: $35 per person Oak Grove Members: $20 per person





Reservation time limited to 90 minutes in order to accommodate additional parties.

