|Location:
|Benton-Lane Winery
|Map:
|23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|5418475792
|Email:
|reservations@benton-lane.com
|Website:
|https://benton-lane.com/shop/reservationtimes/2023_Cima_%26_Loma_Single_Block_Pinot_Noirs_Release_Weekend/
|All Dates:
2023 Cima & Loma Pinot Release Weekend
Saturday & Sunday - October 18 & 19 from 11am-5pm Two vintages, One Weekend!
Be among the first to taste our highly anticipated 2023 Cima & Loma Single Block Pinot Noirs alongside 2022 vintages in side-by-side comparison. Paired with wood-fired seasonal bites for the complete sensory journey. This is an elevated tasting experience you don’t want to miss!
RSVP required.
Non-Members: $35 per person Oak Grove Members: $20 per person
Reservation time limited to 90 minutes in order to accommodate additional parties.
Experience our second vintage of our Cima and Loma Single Block Pinot Noirs