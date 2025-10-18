 Calendar Home
Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:reservations@benton-lane.com
Website:https://benton-lane.com/shop/reservationtimes/2023_Cima_%26_Loma_Single_Block_Pinot_Noirs_Release_Weekend/
All Dates:Oct 18, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025

2023 Cima & Loma Pinot Release Weekend

Saturday & Sunday - October 18 & 19 from 11am-5pm Two vintages, One Weekend!

Be among the first to taste our highly anticipated 2023 Cima & Loma Single Block Pinot Noirs alongside 2022 vintages in side-by-side comparison. Paired with wood-fired seasonal bites for the complete sensory journey. This is an elevated tasting experience you don’t want to miss!

RSVP required.

Non-Members: $35 per person Oak Grove Members: $20 per person


Reservation time limited to 90 minutes in order to accommodate additional parties.

 

Fee: $35

Experience our second vintage of our Cima and Loma Single Block Pinot Noirs

Benton-Lane Winery
