2023 Barrel Tasting

Bundle up and gather with us in the ROCO Winery cellar for a special event on Saturday, November 18th from 11-5pm.



In celebration of the 2023 vintage, we'll sample new wines, freshly drawn from the barrel, while comparing them with their older counterparts from previous vintages.



We’ll also crack open a couple of limited-release Italian wines.



This event will be in our cellar so wear something cozy!



$50 per person.



Complimentary for Club Members

