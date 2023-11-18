|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|tastingroom@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/441088/2023-barrel-tasting
|All Dates:
2023 Barrel Tasting
Bundle up and gather with us in the ROCO Winery cellar for a special event on Saturday, November 18th from 11-5pm.
In celebration of the 2023 vintage, we'll sample new wines, freshly drawn from the barrel, while comparing them with their older counterparts from previous vintages.
We’ll also crack open a couple of limited-release Italian wines.
This event will be in our cellar so wear something cozy!
$50 per person.
Complimentary for Club Members
Fee: $50
Celebrate the 2023 vintage with a barrel tasting at ROCO Winery.