 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/441088/2023-barrel-tasting
All Dates:Nov 18, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

2023 Barrel Tasting

Bundle up and gather with us in the ROCO Winery cellar for a special event on Saturday, November 18th from 11-5pm.

In celebration of the 2023 vintage, we'll sample new wines, freshly drawn from the barrel, while comparing them with their older counterparts from previous vintages.

We’ll also crack open a couple of limited-release Italian wines.

This event will be in our cellar so wear something cozy!

$50 per person.

Complimentary for Club Members

 

Fee: $50

Celebrate the 2023 vintage with a barrel tasting at ROCO Winery.

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable