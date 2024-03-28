 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:veronika@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Mar 28, 2024 - Mar 31, 2024

2022 Chardonnay Release + International Cheese Day

Join us all week as we celebrate International Cheese Day (March 27th) with the release of our 2022 Chardonnay! We will be offering a special wine and cheese pairing experience featuring cheeses from CowBell Cheesemonger in Portland. Taste our latest Chardonnay offering as well as other cheese-friendly wines.

Taste our latest Chardonnay with a speical cheese pairing flight!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

