|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|veronika@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
2022 Chardonnay Release + International Cheese Day
Join us all week as we celebrate International Cheese Day (March 27th) with the release of our 2022 Chardonnay! We will be offering a special wine and cheese pairing experience featuring cheeses from CowBell Cheesemonger in Portland. Taste our latest Chardonnay offering as well as other cheese-friendly wines.
Taste our latest Chardonnay with a speical cheese pairing flight!