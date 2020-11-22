 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-vintage-casual-barrel-tastings-tickets-88429074743
All Dates:Nov 22, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

2020 Vintage Casual Barrel Tastings

Owner & winemaker, Russell Gladhart, will be in the tasting room offering barrel tastings of the 2020 vintage Pinot Noirs. The 2020 vintage has just been laid to rest and age in barrel for the next 12 months, and this is a wonderful opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new wines. This is a casual day of tasting, and no reservations needed. We will take a group back to the barrels every half hour starting at 11:30am, and the last time with be 4:00pm.

$15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests.

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

