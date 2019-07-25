2019 Toast To the Tunes Concert Series

Toast to the Tunes 2019 Concert Series!



Band is Nobody's Sweetheart

Food from Sugars Barbecue - Pork Ribs, Mac Salad, Candied Yams $13

Sides subject to change

Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm - 9pm.

Cost: $5 for 21 and Up.



Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!

Low back chairs are recommended.



Remember, there is NO outside beverages of any kind allowed

(milk, water, juice, alcohol, etc)

