|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|503-648-8198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/2019-toast-to-the-tunes-concert-series.html
|All Dates:
2019 Toast To the Tunes Concert Series
Toast to the Tunes 2019 Concert Series!
Band is Cherish Nunnally
Food from Sugars Barbecue - Pulled Chicken, Red Potato Salad and Country Bean Salad $13
Sides subject to change
Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 6pm - 9pm.
Cost: $5 for 21 and Up.
Grab your lawn chair and a few friends and head out to the concert!
Low back chairs are recommended.
Remember, there is NO outside beverages of any kind allowed
(milk, water, juice, alcohol, etc)
