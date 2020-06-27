|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038644592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-noir-barrel-tasting-tickets-82285083901
|All Dates:
2019 Pinot Noir Barrel Tastings
Dates: May 16, 17, 23, 24, June 27
You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2019 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.
Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members, or if you purchase futures.
Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm
Accolades from past Single Block Series wine
Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits
Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013
95 points: PinotFile
94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile
93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File
92 points: Vinous, PinotFile, JamesSuckling.com
91 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, JamesSuckling.com, Vinous
90 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, International Wine Report, JamesSuckling.com
Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday
Fee: $15