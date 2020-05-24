2019 Pinot Noir Barrel Tastings

Dates: May 16, 17, 23, 24, June 27



You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2019 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.



Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members, or if you purchase futures.



Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm



Accolades from past Single Block Series wine



Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits

Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013

95 points: PinotFile

94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile

93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File

92 points: Vinous, PinotFile, JamesSuckling.com

91 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, JamesSuckling.com, Vinous

90 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, International Wine Report, JamesSuckling.com



Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday

Fee: $15