2019 Oregon Vintage Report

Join us for the 2019 Oregon Vintage Report as we take a detailed look at winegrowing trends from the most recent vintage. This year’s event will be co-hosted by Fruition Sciences, Linfield College, and ETS Labs and will include an advanced focus on the Willamette Valley. During this technical conference, we will analyze the 2019 climate and discuss what impact this had on phenolic trends. Additionally, we look forward to an introduction to the world's most advanced understanding of testing for smoke impact. Tap into this ecosystem of innovation to attain the best results for your wines, register today!



What is the Vintage Report?

The Vintage Report provides winegrowers from around the world with a unique opportunity to come together and learn from data collected during the previous year’s vintage. This event allows us to take a look back and deeply understand the season’s main takeaways throughout Willamette Valley and beyond! The Vintage Report is a perfect moment to connect with your peers in the wine industry as well as recognized researchers in order to improve vineyard management techniques in the coming growing year. This will be an excellent opportunity to see how wineries around the world are adapting to terroir specificities and building in their response to climate change. We believe modern tools combined with a seasonal, scientific perspective can help winegrowers improve quality and increase yield. Our aim is to enhance the conversation on innovative techniques to sustainably produce better grapevines and create world-class wines.

Fee: $70.00