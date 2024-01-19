|Location:
|2 Towns Tap Room
|33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis, Oregon 97333
|5412073915
|j.wisor@2townsciderhouse.com
|http://33930 SE Eastgate Circle
2 Towns Ciderhouse-Disc Golf Launch Party
Embark on a cosmic journey at the 2 Towns Tap Room as we unveil our newest creation, the Apricot Cosmic Crisp Cider! Immerse yourself in activities that are all about disc golf. Even if you're not a golfer, this event offers a unique opportunity to dive into the world of flying discs. Professional disc golf pro, Nate Sexton will be present to meet, greet and share some tips, all while savoring the latest flavor addition to the 2 Towns cider family.
Friday, January 19, 2024
Towns Ciderhouse Tap Room: 33930 SE Eastgate Cir, Corvallis, OR 97333
Tap room hours: 12pm - 9pm
Launch Party: 3:30pm - 7:30pm
Admission is FREE
