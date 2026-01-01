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Location:2 Towns Ciderhouse
Map:1749 SW Airport Ave, Corvallis, OR 97333
Phone: (541) 207-3915
Email:info@2townsciderhouse.com
Website:https://www.2townsciderhouse.com/harvest-party
All Dates:Oct 3, 2026 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

2 Towns Ciderhouse 16th Annual Harvest Party


2 Towns Ciderhouse 16th Annual Harvest Party

https://www.2townsciderhouse.com/harvest-party

Join 2 Towns Ciderhouse for the 16th Annual Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 9 p.m. at the 2 Towns Ciderhouse HQ in Corvallis.

Celebrate with 55+ ciders, live music headlined by Chali 2na, 8 food trucks, cidery tours, cidermaker talks, games and plenty of fall fun. Be sure to visit the famous Pumpkin Bar, and X
taps pouring unique and limited release cider throughout the event. Guests can explore ciders from 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Seattle Cider Company and more, with free non-alcoholic cider available throughout the day.

This year’s Harvest Party benefits Oregon Food Bank, and guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to help support neighbors facing food insecurity across Oregon.

Tickets:
General Admission: $40 (includes 4 drink tickets and carabiner mug)
Designated Driver: $25

Come raise a glass with the Best of the Willamette Valley-winning 2 Towns Ciderhouse and celebrate 16 years of cider, community and harvest season in the Pacific Northwest.

Saturday, Oct. 3 Noon–9 p.m.
2 Towns Ciderhouse - 1749 SW Airport Ave, Corvallis, Oregon

 

Fee: $40 GA $25 Designated Driver

Celebrate 16 years of cider at the 2 Towns Harvest Party! Enjoy 55+ ciders, live music headlined by Chali 2na, 8 food trucks, cidery tours, games, the famous Pumpkin Bar and more. This year’s celebration benefits Oregon Food Bank, with nonperishable food donations encouraged.

2 Towns Ciderhouse
2 Towns Ciderhouse 97333 1749 SW Airport Ave, Corvallis, OR 97333
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